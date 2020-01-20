Premier League: Burnley fight back to sink Leicester

Burnley recovered from a goal down to beat high-flying Leicester City 2-1 at Turf Moor on Sunday, ending their four-match losing streak in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche's Clarets failed to score a first-half goal for an 11th successive league game, and their problems worsened when midfielder Harvey Barnes put the visitors ahead with a stunning solo effort in the 33rd minute.

Jack Cork lost the ball in midfield and Burnley-born winger Barnes broke forward, racing goalwards and past Ben Mee before firing home.

The hosts responded after the interval with striker Chris Wood scoring the equaliser from a rebound after Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a header from Mee.

Leicester, third in the standings, had an opportunity to reclaim the lead when Mee brought down Barnes in the box but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope kept out Jamie Vardy's weak penalty.

The turnaround was complete, with 11 minutes remaining, when Ashley Westwood blasted in after a Charlie Taylor cross from the left to ensure Burnley took all three points, lifting them to 14th place in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

"I thought we deserved to win the game but we didn't take our chances," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"A mixture of their keeper making some brilliant saves and our finishing and we somehow lost the game," he added.

Dyche credited his side for delivering when many had begun to question their chances of survival this season.

"I thought the performance was there and we had worked on it all week, so I was pleased with that. We delivered with a mentality to perform under a few question marks," he added.

Pope, who made some vital saves in the second half, was delighted the team's losing streak was over.

"It's a massive win for us. The lads worked so hard and the atmosphere was electric. You go on bad runs during the season so to snap them quickly is important," he said.

"To lose four on the spin is hard, but to go a goal down and react like we did against a good team is great."