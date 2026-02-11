/Premier League: Sesko rescues Man Utd with 96th minute equaliser; Chelsea, Spurs drop points at home

Benjamin Sesko was Manchester United’s late hero as he helped the Red Devils salvage a point in their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Tuesday (Feb 10). Playing at the London Stadium, United were trailing 1-0 after Tomas Soucek gave the home side a vital lead. However, the late goal had implications on both ends of the table, with West Ham rooted in a relegation battle, while United stayed in the top four. Elsewhere, Spurs lost 1-2 at home to Newcastle United while Chelsea drew 2-2 against Leeds.

Ending of win streak for Carrick-ball

Having taken over as the boss after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, Manchester United enjoyed a real revival as they went four wins in a row in the Premier League, beating Arsenal, Manchester City, Fulham and Tottenham. However, the run was halted on Tuesday after Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham gave a real fight. In a game fought closely, United had the best chances in the first half but failed to convert from their chances.

However, it was the Hammers who struck the first blow as Soucek turned home a Jarrod Bowen ball in the 50th minute. United then launched a series of attacks, including a neat finish from Casemiro in the 61st minute. However, the goal was ruled out for an offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). United, however, continued their ball dominance but failed to equalize.

Callum Wilson had a couple of great chances to finish the match and seal three points for the Hammers, but he was denied by the traveling defense. However, those mistakes came back to bite the Hammers when Sesko turned a cross into the goal in the 96th-minute. The goal meant Carrick and Co walked away with a point and kept hold of their place in the top four but failed to go third.

Chelsea, Spurs drop points

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s poor home form continued after they lost to Newcastle United 1-2 at home. Archie Gray scored Tottenham’s equalizing goal in the 63rd minute, with Malick Thiaw having given the Magpies a 1-0 lead at the stroke of half time. However, a first goal from Jacob Ramsey sealed all three points for Newcastle. Chelsea, on the other flip side, drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge while Everton were beaten 1-2 at home by Bournemouth.