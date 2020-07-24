Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12

Premier League on Friday announced that their shareholders have agreed to start the 2020/20 Premier League season on September 12, 2020 with the final match day of the season being on May 23, 2021.

The Premier League continues to consult the Football Association and the EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions and more information is expected in the coming weeks.

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions,” said Premier League in a statement.

Liverpool will be defending the Premier League trophy after winning it by a landslide margin but there will be other takers for the coveted trophy as well. Manchester City will be back in the hunt again with Pep Guardiola looking to reinforce the Cityzens in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, who have already added two top class talents in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, are expected to be title contenders. Manchester United, who are also likely to spend heavy in the transfer window, would also be in the mix.

Competitiveness is expected from Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal with the Premier League 2020/21 season touted to be one of the toughest in recent times.

