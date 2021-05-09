Prabir Das and SK Sahil from ATK Mohun Bagan test positive for COVID

In a major hit to the Indian football club ATK Mohun Bagan, two of their players – Prabir Das and SK Sahil have tested positive for the Covid 19. This improvement comes after the Mariners were tried at a private office in Kolkata before their takeoff to the Maldives for the league stage installations of AFC Cup 2021. As per reports, a third player from the group has likewise been tainted with the virus.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das & SK Sahil have tested positive in the Covid tests that were conducted yesterday .



The ATKMB team is scheduled to depart for the Maldives on 10th May .

The Asian Football Confederation is required to proceed with the tournament in the island country, even as the Football Association of Maldives has communicated their reservations in facilitating the class because of the deteriorating Coronavirus circumstance in the country.

In the event that the matches go on as arranged, ATK Mohun Bagan would play without their best option goalkeeper Anirdam Bhattacharya who is relied upon to remain back in India as his mom has been tainted with Coronavirus. “My Mother is suffering from covid19 for the last 12 days. My worst nightmare came true when my mother tested positive for coronavirus and it’s a very difficult time for our family. Please pray for her a speedy recovery,” Arindam had tweeted.

The Mariners may likewise miss the overseas players including Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh, and David Williams in the Maldives.

ISL club Bengaluru FC showed up in the Maldives on Friday in front of their 2021 AFC Cup Playoff clash on May 11. The Sunil Chhetri-drove Bengaluru FC will confront Eagles FC on Tuesday.