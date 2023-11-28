'Possible rift?': Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Instagram post causes stir, puzzles fans

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has posted a cryptic story on Instagram, leaving fans puzzled and scrambling to find the meaning behind it. Bumrah's post comes after a rather successful World Cup campaign and a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention window closed.

In the story, Bumrah posted a quote that reads, "Silence is sometimes the best answer", and although nothing concrete can be made out of it, some fans have got down to business to dissect what may have prompted Bumrah to post the story.

Notably, a section of fans believe that Bumrah's story is a reaction to Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians. With Rohit Sharma at the twilight of his cricketing career, many believed that Bumrah was gearing up to take the captaincy duties of one of the most successful franchises of the tournament.

However, after Pandya's surprise move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, Bumrah's plans may have been foiled. Pandya is an IPL-winning captain who nearly defended his crown with GT earlier this year if it wasn't for Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja.

While Bumrah might be a champion bowler and an integral part of MI's success over the last decade or so, he hasn't been tested as a captain. Cricket pundits believe that Pandya's move to MI has been hatched by the upper hierarchy so that the all-rounder can take over from Sharma.

Notably, Bumrah was forced to skip the entire last IPL season due to a back injury. Although the MI pacer has been retained for the upcoming season, he can still be traded to another team as the window for the same closes on December 12, a week prior to the mini-auction.

With captaincy duties up for grabs in other teams, Bumrah might be tempted for a switch.