'Positive mindset' key to defeat Mumbai Indians, feels DC's Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on their comprehensive six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, when they take on Mumbai Indians here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan, who blazed his way to a score of 92 runs from 49 balls to help his team chase down 195/4 against Punjab Kings on Sunday, expressed that the JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals will have to play with a positive mindset against Mumbai Indians, "The Mumbai Indians have played three games in Chennai, so they know the conditions there. For us the challenge will be to switch on mentally according to the wicket and prepare our plan. Then we just have to go out there and implement the plan and play with a positive mindset and look to win the game."

While speaking about the Delhi franchise's win over Punjab Kings, Dhawan said that a good start by the opening batsmen was crucial for the side, "We needed a good start according to the situation today. Prithvi (Shaw) played really well in the first two, three overs, and I was timing the ball well. I am glad that we strung a partnership of 50 runs. We scored 50-odd runs in five overs, so we were ahead of the game in the first six overs."

When asked about how he produces consistent performances at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals, Dhawan said, "I just look to take it easy. In my mind, I tell myself that I am very fit and strong, and my journey will be very easy."