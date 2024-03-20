Police treating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death 'apparent suicide'

Miami-Dade Police in the US state of Florida is treating the death of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and former Belarus hockey player Konstantin Koltsov as apparent suicide. The news of Koltsov's death was confirmed by Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev on their website on Tuesday (Mar 19) where Koltsov served as the coach.

Reacting to the death, police spokesman Argemis Colome in an email said that police "were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony."

He further added: "The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected."

The 42-year-old had played in the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and was also a part of the USA-based National Hockey League (NHL) for Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 to 2006.

Writing about the demise, the Russian club wrote (translated from Google): "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff."

Sabalenka and Koltsov were first linked in June 2021, according to People magazine, and the world number two has frequently posted photos of them together on her Instagram account.

Koltsov also applauded Sabalenka after the Belarusian won her second consecutive Australian Open title in January.

Sabalenka most recently lost in the last 16 at Indian Wells last week and is scheduled to play her first match at the Miami Open on Friday (Mar 22).