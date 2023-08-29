Police launch investigation after Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles ‘attacked’ by gang of thugs

Police have launched an investigation into an altercation surrounding Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles after he was attacked by a group of thugs in the early hours of Sunday, August 27 morning. The incident took place in the Newcastle city centre where a group of six to eight people attacked Lascelles, his brother, and a friend who were in a nightclub. The club is yet to comment on the incident with footage going viral on social media sites.

Police launch investigation

“Shortly after 4 am on Sunday, August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road, in Newcastle city centre.

"Officers attended, however, it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the 'Tell Us Something' page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227."

The Northumbria Police are investigating the matter regarding public disorder caused by the incident. The club is yet to make any statement on the incident that happened after Newcastle’s heart-breaking 1-2 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Lascelles’ injury-laden season

The 29-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season for the Magpies as they lost to Manchester City and Liverpool at the start of the season. They started their season with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa at home, but have failed to impress. Lascelles only made seven appearances last season as the club finished in the top four for the first time in 20 years and qualified for the Champions League.

In 159 appearances for the club, he has scored nine goals but is now playing second fiddle to Sven Botman and Fabian Schar for a place in the Playing XI. Despite the club’s glittering days, he has been sidelined with injuries and has been used sparingly Eddie Howe.

The club has also gone through a heartbreaking period after they lost to Liverpool despite a dominating performance. Newcastle had a 1-0 lead at the break against a 10-man, Liverpool after Virgil Van Dijk was sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity against Alexander Isak. However, super-sub Darwin Nunez scored twice in the dying moments to clinch a memorable 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE