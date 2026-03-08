/PM Modi applauds Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph, says they showed ‘outstanding grit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Mar 8) congratulated the Team India for their historic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, saying the team showed “outstanding grit, determination and teamwork."
In a post on X, he wrote, “Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!"
India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, India became the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title and also secured a record third championship.
Also Read - T20 World Cup 2026: India crush New Zealand in Ahmedabad to win record 3rd title, script history
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the team, calling it a “victory that has brought glory and pride to the nation."
“What a victory…!! Hats-off to World Champion #TeamIndia. Your exceptional performance throughout the tournament and the vigorous display of mettle has brought glory and pride for the nation," Shah wrote.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X and shared, “Congrats India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! chose the wrong game to go watch:) what a stadium and atmosphere. Well played to the other semi finalists, SA, Eng and Nz!! Also so exciting to see the game expand to so many countries and congrats to ICC for a great tournament!"