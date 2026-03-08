/Records shatter in Ahmedabad as IND post highest team total in T20 WC Final; NZ need 256 to win

India scored a massive 255/5 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Mar 8). Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave India a strong start. Sharma smashed a quick half-century in just 17 balls, while Samson played a brilliant innings of 89 runs from 46 balls, hitting eight sixes and five fours. Ishan Kishan also contributed with an impressive 54 off 25 balls, which included four sixes and four fours.

India were in complete control until the 15th over, when James Neesham turned the game for New Zealand, as he took three wickets in a single over, dismissing captain Suryakumar Yadav for a duck and removing the well-set Samson and Kishan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Towards the end, Shivam Dube played a quick cameo, scoring 26 not out from just eight balls with three fours and two sixes, helping India reach the huge total.

For New Zealand, Neesham was the standout bowler with three wickets for 46 runs in four overs. Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra took one wicket each.