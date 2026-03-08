Google Preferred
Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up as Lin Chun-yi wins All England Open 2026

Published: Mar 08, 2026
Lakshya Sen became the second Indian man after his mentor, Prakash Padukone, to reach the All England final twice. However, he also became the first Indian man to lose the summit clash twice.

Lakshya Sen will return with a silver medal from the All England Open 2026 after the 24-year-old went down in the men’s singles final 21-15, 22-20 against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi here on Sunday. Sen, who had spent more than five hours on the court in the run-up to the final, fought hard through the 57-minute encounter against the lightening fast Lin but ended on the wrong side of the scoreline for the second time in the All England final.

Lin, who had won the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 500 title earlier this year, became the first men’s singles player from Chinese Taipei to clinch the title in the prestigious tournament.

In the final, Sen took time to get off the blocks. But once he found his rhythm, he began to push Lin into longer rallies.

Sen, who had also reached the 2022 final, struggled to find the depth in his lifts and tosses and Lin pounced on them to find the cross court winners and bag the opening game.

Facing a must-win situation in the second game, Sen raised the tempo of the rallies and induced mistakes from Lin. He won six straight points from 3-4 to make it 9-4 before the eventual champion started crawling back into the game. The Chinese Taipei shuttler engaged the tiring Sen into long rallies and started to take control.

With Lin earning a match point at 20-19, Sen threw everything at Lin to save the first match point but it was not to be for the Indian as his opponent wrapped the title on second match point.

