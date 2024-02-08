Playing under MS Dhoni is a privilege: Maheesh Theekshana lauds CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana made his IPL debut during the 2022 edition, representing the MS Dhoni-starrer Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Last year, he was part of Dhoni-led Chennai's fifth title triumph during the IPL 2023 edition. After his first two seasons in the IPL, Theekshana has 23 wickets and is looking forward to play for the Yellow Army once again in IPL 2024, under Dhoni's leadership.

Theekshana lauded Dhoni's leadership in a recent interview, saying he backs his bowlers even if they are leaking runs and his confidence works wonders for the CSK bowling unit.

Theekshana told cricket.com, "Playing under MS Dhoni is a privilege - he has faith in every bowler - we are also getting confidence, even if we are going for runs - he gives us the ball later in the innings and backs us - that is a huge confidence."

Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2024, which is believed to be his last season. However, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar stated that he backs his captain to continue going forward for another 2-3 years. "I think he has a lot to give to cricket. He can play for another 2-3 seasons. I have seen him bat in the nets. Obviously, he had an injury that anyone can have, people at 24 have that same injury that he has," Chahar told PTI news agency.

"He has recovered well. For me personally, he should play for another 2-3 years. But it's his call. He told everyone he was going to play his last game in Chennai. I think he will only decide. For us, it will be very difficult to play for CSK without him. Everyone has (always) seen CSK with Mahi bhai," the pacer concluded.

Dhoni has 5,082 runs in 250 IPL games. He has won the trophy five times, all as CSK captain.

CSK squad for IPL 2024