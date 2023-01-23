PL: Everton sack manager Frank Lampard following dismal show in this season
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard, British media reported on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the Premier League club in a relegation battle. Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United, which kept them second-bottom on 15 points after 20 games, two points below the safety zone. The Merseyside team had been floundering under the former England international, having last won a league game in October when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home.
Lampard was appointed by Everton in January 2022 after he managed Chelsea from 2019-2021 and Derby County in the second tier in 2018-19. The 44-year-old was sacked as Chelsea manager in January 2021, having returned to the west London club where he holds the goal-scoring record. He took over at Everton after the Merseyside club parted ways with Rafa Benitez, continuing the managerial revolving door at a club struggling to revive former glories.
Lampard's immediate task was to save Everton from relegation with the club only four points above the drop zone -- a task he eventually managed on the penultimate game of the season as his side hit back from 2-0 down to beat Palace.
Having sold Brazil striker Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur, this season began with back-to-back defeats before Everton went on a six-game unbeaten run which fueled optimism. Since beating Southampton on October 1, however, Everton have fallen away badly with Lampard's squad looking woefully short of attacking options.
A draw at Manchester City on New Year's Eve earned praise for Lampard and his team but any hope that might signal a climb up the table was shattered by three consecutive league losses.
Everton next host leaders Arsenal on Feb. 4 followed by the Merseyside derby at Liverpool on February 13.