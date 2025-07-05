/Phenomenal Neeraj Chopra clinches NC Classic 2025 title

India's poster boy and dubbed as ‘The Golden Arm’ one, Neeraj Chopra clinched the trophy of the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 with a sensational throw of 86.18m in front of a packed Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on Saturday (July 5). Julius Yego came in at second with a throw of 84.51m and Rumesh Pathirage came in at third with a best throw of 84.34m.

Neeraj Chopra entered the field with a standing ovation from the crowd and thunderous round of applause, one which reverberated around the city of Bengaluru. As he got ready for his run up, the crowd held its breath and applauded even though his first throw was a foul. As he stepped up for his second throw, the entire stadium backed him with chants of Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj and he didn't disappoint as he threw 82.99m. His third throw was even better at 86.18m as he did his iconic celebration with both his hands in air and screaming in passion. His fourth throw was a foul. His fifth throw was at 84.07m.

Notably, this was also the first time that Neeraj Chopra's grandfather Dharm Singh Chopra, was also watching his grandson compete live from the stand. Prior to the competition, the crowd cheered as the players came out on the field for warm-up. With each javelin going in the air, the crowd's applaud only got higher and higher. The elite line-up included Sahil Silwal, Rohit Yadav, Martin Konecny, Thomas Rohler, Yash Vir Singh, Julius Yego, Sachin Yadav, Rumesh Pathirage, Cyprian Mrzyglod, Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, Curtis Thompson and Neeraj Chopra.

Earlier in the evening, outside the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru, the wind carried both a breeze and a buzz. Young fans lined up early, eyes wide with anticipation, waiting to catch a glimpse of their javelin heroes. Neeraj Chopra’s jerseys were flying off the stalls like hot cakes, the tricolour fluttered proudly in many little hands, and chants of "Neeraj! Neeraj! Neeraj!" were already starting to rise.

Local dance and music troops brought the stage alive with energetic performances, turning the entry gates into mini-festivals. The atmosphere in Bengaluru felt different — electric yet grounded, festive yet reverent. It wasn’t just children who were excited; entire families had shown up and teenagers with face paint. It was as if the city had paused its usual rhythm to come together for a sporting celebration.

Inside the stadium, it was no different. The stands were a sea of blue and saffron. Kids stood up on their seats, proudly waving the Indian flag. And when Neeraj Chopra stepped onto the field, time seemed to hold its breath — until, all at once, the silence cracked open into a thunderous roar. The name echoed again and again: Neeraj. Neeraj. Neeraj.