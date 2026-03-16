/‘People are treating Pakistan like Zimbabwe’: Shehzad tears into Men in Green for BAN drubbing

Following a shattering T20 World Cup campaign, where they failed to reach the semis despite favourable playing conditions, Pakistan just lost an away ODI series to Bangladesh, their second overall and a new low in their cricket history. Failing to chase a mammoth 292 in the deciding ODI in Dhaka on Sunday (Mar 15), Pakistan narrowly fell shy of the target by 11 runs, conceding the One-Day series to a lower-ranked Bangladeshi side. Former Pakistan cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad, tore into the team’s tactics, captain’s ploy and management’s decision-making, saying people now consider Pakistan to be at Zimbabwe’s level in the One-Dayers.

Although with no offence to Zimbabwe, who raised their levels over the years and recently made headlines for beating star-studded Sri Lanka and Australia in their T20 World Cup group stage, they are placed 11th in the 50-over team rankings, with Pakistan sitting in fourth place. While they continue to find their mojo in the ODIs, Pakistan has lost theirs, and Shehzad was in no need to keep it subtle in his assessment on his YouTube channel after the 3rd match.

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“After the pathetic T20 World Cup campaign, you did not make any changes. You brought youngsters out of nowhere. Now you have lost the series, and you are giving excuses of having youngsters in the playing XI,” Shehzad said on his YouTube channel. “When you don’t accept your mistakes, you will never move ahead in life.”



Pakistan was without their star batters, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, for the Bangladesh ODIs. While team skipper Shaheen Afridi claimed that neither got dropped and rather rested for this away tour, Aaqib Javed, the chief selector, made contrary statements, saying the duo missed this series due to injuries sustained during the T20 World Cup.



Meanwhile, Shehzad questioned the team’s tactics, asking why you (Shaheen) would bowl first after winning the toss. Bangladesh hammered a match-winning 290 for five batting first, later reducing Pakistan to 17 for three in the second innings. Although T20I captain Salman Ali slammed a gritty 106 off 96 balls, he failed to guide his team past the winning line.



“When you won the toss, why did you decide to bowl? It was a good pitch. You should have batted and put runs on the board, then bowled under lights,” Shehzad said. “When your senior players behave like this, what do you expect from the youngsters?”

