Pele congratulates Neymar for breaking his 50-year-old record

Brazil football legend Pele congratulated Neymar Jr. after the latter surpassed his goalscoring record on Friday. Neymar netted Brazil's first goal in the knockout tie against Croatia at the World Cup.

“I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil. We both know that this is more than a figure,” wrote Pele in an Instagram post.

“Our biggest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our teammates of today, the next generations and, above all, everyone who loves our sport."

The 82-year-old, however, acknowledged that it was not a happy day for Neymar or the Brazilians as the team in canary-yellow crahsed out of the World Cup on penalties.

"Unfortunately, the day is not the happiest for us, but you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become. I’ve learned as time goes by the more our legacy grows.

“Keep inspiring us,” Pele said in the end of his message to Neymar. “I will keep punching the air with joy for every goal you score, as I did in every match I saw you on the pitch.”

Pele scored 77 international goals between 1957 and 1971. Neymar broke his record after he scored in the 105th minute by beating Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from a tight angle.

However, the 30-year-old's strike could not propel Brazil to the semifinals as Bruno Petkovic levelled in the 117th minute, with Croatia winning the shootout 4-2.

What is Pele's health update?

Pele whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento remains admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo where he is undergoing chemotherapy after having a surgery last year to remove a colon tumour.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Pele had been moved to 'end-of-life' care or palliative care. Under palliative care, patients with potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions are not subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

However, his daughter Flavia Nascimento in an interview cleared that it was not the case. "It's pretty unfair people saying that he is in terminal condition, that he is under palliative care. Believe us: that's not it," she said.

Pele is regarded as the greatest footballer ever, having won three World Cups for Brazil – 1958, 1962, and 1970 – the only man ever to have achieved this feat.

(With inputs from agencies)