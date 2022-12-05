In pics | Fans pray for Pele's health as daughter says he was never on end-of-life care

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

A day after news reports coming from Brazil suggested that footballing great Pele had been moved to 'end-of-life' care' after he stopped responding to chemotherapy, his daughter has confirmed that it is not the case. Pele’s daughter Flavia Nascimento said in an interview with Globo TV that it was sad that such news had spread around when it wasn't the truth. Pele whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento remains admitted into the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. His millions of fans across the globe have been praying for his health in their own ways. From lighting up candles to unfurling huge banners, the fans wait for their footballing legend to gain his full health back.

Brazilian fans show support to their footballing God

During the final group match with Cameroon, the Brazilian fans at the Lusail Stadium brought giant Brazil flag with Pele's picture on it and the words: "Pele. Get well soon."

(Photograph: AFP )

Fans attend a vigil outside the hospital

Fans of Santos, a club where Pele played during the initial years of his career attend a vigil outside the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital. After the news of Pele being put under 'palliative care' went viral, he took to Instagram to share a message. The Brazilian legend said he feels "strong, with a lot of hope" despite medical problems that have kept the 82-year-old in and out of hospitals over the last one and a half years.

(Photograph: AFP )

Qatar shows support for Pele

While Pele continues to recover from illness, Qatar, the host nation for the ongoing FIFA World Cup showed its support for the Brazilian legend by illuminating the Torch Tower outside the Khalifa International Stadium with his image. 'Get well soon' was the caption displayed alongwith the image.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fans light up candles for Pele's health

A fan of Pele's with his face tattooed on the arm lights a candle outside the hospital. Latest reports from medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital released on Saturday afternoon said Pele was in stable condition and also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Get well soon sir', a message for Pele from Mumbai

The Brazilian football team has had an ardent fanbase in India for decades. For a large section of the football loving community, Pele had transcended into a demigod status long time back. Here in the streets of Mumbai, an artist can be seen giving final touches to a painting of Pele with the message 'Get well soon sir'.

(Photograph: AFP )