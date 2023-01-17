ugc_banner

PCB comes in defence of Babar Azam after bizarre sexting allegations

WION Web Team
IslamabadUpdated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

A parody Twitter account had circulated the false accusations Photograph:(AFP)

The false allegations were first posted by a parody Twitter account named Dr Nimo Yadav which, incidentally had a Twitter blue verified account

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come in support of their captain Babar Azam after he was falsely accused of 'sexting' with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer. 

"As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," tweeted PCB while quote tweeting Foxsports which published an article on the controversy. 

The false allegations were first posted by a parody Twitter account named Dr Nimo Yadav which, incidentally had a Twitter blue verified account.

“Babar Azam sexting with GF of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of the team if she keeps sexting with him is just," read the now-deleted tweet. 

Soon, media outlets picked the tweet thread without doing any due diligence and the allegations went viral. 

After the controversy snowballed, the parody account deleted its Babar Azam related tweets and requested Fox Sports to delete the article as well. 

"Delete this tweet, “bf in team for sexting” story is false, I did this in a satirical way." 

After PCB's rebuttal, the parody account said, "If you want to sue Fox News, reach me out in DMs. I am ready to become a witness in this case for my fellow lovely Pakistani people."

This is not the first time that the Pakistani skipper has found himself in such a controversy. in 2020, a woman alleged that Azm had promised to marry him and got her pregnant. 

However, as the controversy died down, the woman quietly dropped the charges. 

(With inputs from agencies)

