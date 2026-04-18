/PCB appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s Test head coach; Asad Shafiq, Umar Gul given key roles

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach of the men’s Test side ahead of next month’s two-match series against Bangladesh.

According to media reports, in the newly formed setup, former Test batter Asad Shafiq has been appointed batting coach, while ex-pacer Umar Gul will take charge as bowling coach. The PCB also announced a 16-member squad for the Bangladesh tour, featuring four uncapped players, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Ghazi Ghori. Shan Masood will continue as captain, although the support staff around him has seen major changes.

Sarfaraz, who retired from international cricket only last month, brings leadership experience, having guided Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. He also served as mentor and manager of the Pakistan Shaheens during their tour against England Lions earlier this year.

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Shafiq, known for his solidity in the longest format, scored 4,660 runs in 77 Tests, including 12 centuries. Gul, one of Pakistan's most successful fast bowlers across formats, claimed 427 wickets in 237 international appearances.



Preparation for the Bangladesh tour is already underway. Five members of the squad -- Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan -- are currently attending a red-ball conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.



The full squad, barring players involved in the latter stages of PSL 2026, will assemble in Karachi for a training camp from April 27 to May 1. Players engaged in the PSL will join once their commitments conclude.



The two-match Test series will start in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, followed by the second Test in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.



Pakistan Test squad for Bangladesh series: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi



Team management: Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Sarfaraz Ahmed (head coach), Asad Shafiq (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Saad (fielding coach) Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Lt. Col. (r) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).