PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to bag their fourth win on the trot when they take on Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (April 17). The match between the two sides will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a decent start to their respective campaigns. While Punjab Kings have managed three wins in their first five matches so far, SRH have also found the winning momentum and are currently enjoying an unbeaten streak of three games after facing back-to-back defeats in their first two games.

There is nothing to separate the two teams on the points table as they have six points each from their first five matches so far in the tournament. Punjab Kings have been aggressive in their approach with the bat and have gone all out against the opposition bowlers, plundering 180-plus scores as many as four times already this season.

With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith in the line-up, Punjab Kings have not shied away from going after the bowlers right from the start of their innings. Skipper Mayank Agarwal also found his mojo back with a quickfire fifty against Mumbai Indians in their last game while young wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma has also impressed with his hard-hitting prowess.

Punjab's biggest concern remains their death bowling and skipper Mayank would hope that can be taken care of by the experienced Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar, who has been improving constantly one season after another. However, their batters will also face a stern test against a well-oiled SRH bowling attack.

While T Natarajan has been sensational for SRH with both the new ball and in the death, the likes of Marco Jansen and Umran Malik can trouble the best of batters on their day. SRH's batting unit has also begun to fire with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and skipper Williamson making impactful contributions.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2022 prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to find the winning momentum after slipping up in their first couple of games but they will have to be on top of their game with the ball to stop a high-flying Punjab Kings batting line-up. We are backing Punjab Kings to come out on top against SRH in Sunday's encounter.