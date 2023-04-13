PBKS vs GT live streaming details; Who will win the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?

PBKS vs GT live streaming: Title defender Gujarat Titans will meet Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 13. They were miserably thrashed by KKR’s Rinku Singh in the last match, who smashed five sixes off the last over to defeat the Titans with no balls left. GT has played 3 games in the IPL 2023 so far, and have won 2 out of them.

For PBKS, the IPL 2023 season has gotten off to a fantastic start. Shikhar Dhawan has taken the lead by being reliable at the top of the order, but even his brilliant unbeaten 99 couldn't help his team defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match.

However, the Kings aren't too far behind the Titans in the standings with two victories from three games. They have a negative net run rate, but if they can string together victories over time, it won't matter as much.

PBKS vs GT live streaming details

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans (PBKS vs GT) will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app for free. On the other hand, the match will be broadcast live on TV by the Star Sports network.

Who will win the PBKS vs GT match?

With Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa shoring up the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, PBKS has shown impressive performance so far. The Kings are still very dependent on their captain, who may not always be able to bat through the innings and set the stage for the hitters around him.

On the flip side, GT looks like a well-oiled machine. Their bowling attack is as impressive as the batting order. They are the favourites to lift the IPL trophy this year as well.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans to win the match.

PBKS vs GT playing XI

Punjab Kings playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shahrukh Khan, SM Curran, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma(wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada

BENCH : B Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, R Dhawan, A Taide, Harpreet Singh, MW Short, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Rajangad Bawa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya(C), Sai Sudharsan, DA Miller, Vijay Shankar, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore