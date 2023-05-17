PBKS vs DC Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

PBKS vs DC Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 64 of the IPL season 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. The clash will take place at the scenic HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala. So far, Punjab Kings have registered equal wins and losses in 12 matches. As a result, they are currently in the 8th position in the points table. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have secured four victories in 12 matches and currently find themselves in the last position in the points table.

While Delhi is officially eliminated from the race for playoffs, Punjab is still in the mix and will look for favourable results in their final two league fixtures. Though today, Delhi will play for their pride they will also seek redemption and aim to knock Punjab out of the race for a top-four spot.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: PBKS vs DC- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Both teams have faced each other in 31 matches in the IPL. PBKS has won 16 matches, while DC has won 15. Hence, the head-to-head record of PBKS vs DC stands as 16-15. In the last encounter, DC won the toss and chose to field, PBKS set a target of 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets. DC though had a strong start for their chase but fall short for runs later and lost the match.

Matches played: 31

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 16

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 15 PBKS vs DC- IPL 2023: Pitch report The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala favours the pacers as it allows the ball to travel faster considering the high altitude of the venue. Batters will have some say in the contest during the middle overs. However, dew is likely to play a vital role in the contest. Either skipper winning the toss may elect to field first. PBKS vs DC- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Dharamshala is expected to set fair on May 17. The temperature is expected to be around 19°C to 28°C on the match day with 34-45 per cent humidity. PBKS vs DC- IPL 2023: Playing XI Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar PBKS vs DC- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Punjab Kings have more chances to win today’s match. PBKS vs DC- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema



WATCH WION LIVE HERE