PBKS IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Punjab Kings captain, batsmen, bowlers, keepers, remaining purse, squad

One of the few teams to have never won an IPL title – Punjab Kings (PBKS) is close to assembling their best-ever squad ahead of the next season. Although much like a few top sides like CSK and MI, PBKS also has an almost first XI sorted on paper. The Punjab-based team still have to do a lot of homework to acquire players for required roles. Here is PBKS’ squad and remaining purse ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, scheduled in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Upon releasing only limited-yet-impact players on the retention day, Punjab stunned everyone with their choices. However, they always have a chance to pick the ones left at lower prices on the bidding table this time, with everyone eyeing their star-released player, Shahrukh Khan.

The absence of experienced middle-order players in their line-up hurt them the last time, but the new coaching staff will have better plans under their sleeves ahead of IPL 2024.

With limited spin-bowling options in Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, alongside just one swing bowler in Arshdeep Singh, Punjab is likely to splurge on the bowlers, mainly pacers, including the likes of Shivam Mavi, Chetan Sakariya, Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel.

Here is the complete list of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain, batters, bowlers, wicketkeepers and the remaining purse –

PBKS captain – Shikhar Dhawan

– Shikhar Dhawan PBKS Batters and Keepers – Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma

– Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma PBKS All-Rounders - Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan

- Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan PBKS Bowlers - Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Vidwath Kaverappa

Punjab Kings (PBKS) remaining purse heading into IPL 2024 mini-auction - INR 29.1 Crore || Slots left - 8 || Overseas slots left – 2

PBKS squad –