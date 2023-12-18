LSG IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants captain, batsmen, bowlers, keepers, remaining purse, squad

One of the two newcomers to the IPL family, Lucknow Super Giants, has plenty to ponder upon before the IPL 2024 mini-auction gets underway in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19). The change in the backroom staff might lead to new ideas shaping up ahead of the 17th season as LSG aim for their maiden IPL trophy next year. Here, look at the squad and the remaining purse of LSG ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

With several top players released on the retention day, including Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan and Romario Shepherd (both traded to Rajasthan and Mumbai, respectively), Lucknow has a few areas to work on before going all-out for any of the 333 players listed for the bidding.

Batter Devdutt Padikkal's addition to the side will bolster their chances of having a sorted middle order, with KL Rahul clearing the air about batting down the order in the coming season. A top-heavy batting line-up means LSG can look out for options in the lower order, preferably going for some hard-hitters in Shahrukh Khan or even Rovman Powell.

Their bowling needs an upgrade following the release of some top Indian pacers, with Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye and Richardson emerging as top contenders.

Here is the complete list of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, batters, bowlers, wicketkeepers and the remaining purse –

LSG Batters - Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, KL Rahul (Captain, Keeper-batter), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni

- Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni LSG All-Rounders - Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya

- Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya LSG Bowlers - Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG’s remaining purse heading into IPL 2024 mini-auction - INR 13.15 Crore || Slots left - 6 || Overseas slots left – 2