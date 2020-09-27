Pat Cummins is worth double his IPL 2020 price tag: Brett Lee left impressed by KKR pacer

Pat Cummins was heavily trolled following Kolkata Knight Riders’ first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Mumbai Indians where the ace Australian pacer conceded 49 runs in just three overs after being bought by KKR for a hefty INR 15.5 crore.

However, Cummins was back to his best against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he gave away just 19 runs in his four-over quota while picking up the big wicket of Jonny Bairtsow.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on Cummins as he said the KKR pacer is worth double the price tag he was bought for whiiile adding he can be economical and take wickets in crunch situations for KKR.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR chased down the 143-run target with 2 overs and seven wickets in hand as they clinched their first win of IPL 2020.

"He is worth double. He is worth it. Pat Cummins is a confidence player like most fast bowlers. Obviously, he got a little bit of tap in the 1st game. He proved he can be economical and take wickets when needed," Brett Lee told Star Sports.

"It's the beautiful line and length, with that wonderful seam position gets a bit of nibble. He is a class act."

Whereas former New Zealand all-rounder Scotty Styris said that handing over the new ball to Cummins changed the game for KKR and the Aussie speedster, who struggled with his line and lengths against MI.

"He is a class player. You knew he was always going to come back and come back well. Slight change of role, they had operated as a third seamer (against MI) in the back half of the powerplay. Not tonight, they gave the new ball and got it to nibble around.

"They acknowledged that the skills of the Sunrisers batting, their strength is the top order. So KKR brought their best bowlers on to try and break the opening stand and put pressure on the middle order. The middle order got under pressure and they failed," Styris said.

KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday as action in IPL 2020 continues.

