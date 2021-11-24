Pat Cummins interviewed by CA for Test captaincy, Steve Smith likely to be pacer's deputy: Reports

Tim Paine took over as Australia's Test captain following the sandpaper gate in early 2018, forcing then skipper Steve Smith to step aside from the post. While Paine did lead the side relatively well and enjoyed some good success, his tenure also ended in a controversial manner with his sexting scandal being exposed.

With Paine stepping aside as the Test captain as soon as the sexting scandal broke out, pacer Pat Cummins and ex-skipper Smith were interviewed by a Cricket Australia panel -- as per a report in Sydney News Herald -- for the position of skipper and deputy, respectively, on Wednesday (November 24). The entire process has brought CA a step closer to revealing Cummins as the next Test skipper.

For the unversed, if Smith gets the vice-captain post, it will be the first time that the dependable batsman will regain leadership responsibilities post the sandpaper gate fiasco in 2018. It is believed that both Cummins and Smith appeared before a committee comprising selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, chief executive Nick Hockley, chair Richard Freudenstein and board member Mel Jones to share their vision for the men's Test team going forward.

It is also to be noted that Australia's head coach Justin Langer is not a part of the panel who have been assigned to pick Paine's successor in the purest format.

CA will like to end the procedure as soon as possible and name the next Aussie Test captain ahead of the Ashes 2021 opener. The marquee series is all set to begin from December 8 at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Ashes 2019 edition ended in with a 2-2 scoreline and the hosts Australia will like to retain the urn this time around as well versus the Joe Root-led English line-up.