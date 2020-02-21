Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences

Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged with criminal offences in Switzerland. These offences are around media rights for World Cups and Confederations Cups.

FIFA's former general secretary Jerome Valcke has also been charged for being a part of the manipulation of broadcasting rights.

OAG released a statement where it said: "The investigations revealed that Valcke had received undue advantages from both co-accused. Valcke was refunded the down payment of around €500,000 that he had made to a third party on the purchase of a villa in Sardinia after Al-Khelaifi had purchased the villa through a company instead of Valcke. Valcke then received from Al-Khelaifi the exclusive right to use the villa for 18 months – until he was suspended by FIFA – without having to pay an estimated rent in between about €900,000 and about €1.8 million. From the third accused, Valcke received three payments totalling about €1.25 million to his company Sportunited LLC."

Last week Manchester City was banned. UEFA found a "serious" fair-play breach by Manchester City from 2012 to 2016. UEFA imposed a two-year ban on Manchester City, they will be barred to play any European competitions for the next two seasons. Manchester City was also fined $32.5 million.



Recently, Nasser's team Paris Saint Germain was defeated by Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund's teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland managed to outshine world's two most expensive players as the young gun scored a brace in 2-1 victory against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 clashes in the Champions League at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.



