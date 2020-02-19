Champions League: Teen sensation Haaland shines as Neymar's PSG fumbles

Borussia Dortmund's teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland managed to outshine world's two most expensive players as the young gun scored a brace in 2-1 victory against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 clashes in the Champions League at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

The match became exciting in the second half after Haaland smashed a stunning close-range goal for Borussia in the 69th-minute, however, it looked like PSG would leave Dortmund with a tie in the first leg after Neymar scored in the 75th minute. But Haaland's 77th-minute goal was the match decider.

🇳🇴 Erling Braut Haaland = 1st teenager to score 10 in a single campaign in #UCL history 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6zAbGwQsBE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 18, 2020

The 19-year old, 6ft 3 inches, is leading the top scorer's list after scoring 10 goals and 1 assist in the last seven matches. Lewandowski has scored the same number of goals (10) but has no assist.

Haaland told UEFA.com, "I feel like I still can do a lot better. I have to play better at this level, have to work hard to improve,".

The prolific Norwegian striker was adjudged the man of the match for his stellar performance against PSG.

Borussia Dortmund will still be precautious as they face Paris Saint Germain on their home turf in the next leg.

Haaland said: "The result is quite a dangerous one, as Paris has a very strong team and can still go through in the return leg."

Haaland has been a recent signing for Dortmund, they bought the young lad for 20 million euros from Salzburg during the winter transfer window.

He scored 28 goals in 22 games for Salzburg. The Leeds-born player now has 11 goals in just seven outings for his new club.

Haaland threatens Mbappe's record of scoring 19 Champions League goals before turning 21.

The $434 million line-up of Paris Saint Germain will eye to overturn the scoreline in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

