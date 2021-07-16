'Pandemic was very useful': Badminton ace PV Sindhu on Tokyo Olympics' preparation

Badminton world champion PV Sindhu has talked about her preparations for Tokyo Olympics despite a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per the Rio 2016 silver medalist, the break gave her enough time to work on her skills and technique.

"I think the (break during) pandemic was very useful because I got to learn more and focus more on my technique and skills so I would say definitely it has (helped)," the Indian badminton superstar said in virtual interaction.

"It did not impact my preparation much for the Olympics because I think I've got enough time. Generally, it's more like when you go for a tournament come back and train."

"Most of the time, we don't have enough time to train. So I think this was the first time that we've got enough time to actually train and get ready for the Olympics. I don't think it has impacted on my preparations -- not at all. In fact, I've actually learned a lot more, and I'm prepared for it."

Sindhu is India's only entry in the Tokyo Olympics and is placed in group j along with lower-ranked Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel and Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi.

"I'm sure there will be expectations, responsibilities like always but I just hope that with your love and support, I'm gonna be there, get a medal and come back to the country," she said.

World number 7, PV Sindhu, also added that she would miss playing in front of fans as the Games will be held behind closed doors.

"I'm going to miss a lot of fans. Back then in Rio it was very different. But I think we have to get used to the situation, the new normal. Overall, we are also practising in a way where you know we need to get used to it," she concluded.