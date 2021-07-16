Tokyo Olympics: Athlete from Uganda goes missing in Japan - Reports

Just days before the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, a Ugandan athlete has reportedly gone missing after disappearing from his hotel at a training camp in the Japanese town.

According to AFP, the town hosting the delegation said that 20-year-old weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko did not appear for his test of Covid-19 and wasn't also seen in his hotel room.

"One member of the Ugandan delegation, which the city received as a host town, has gone missing and cannot be reached," the city of Izumisano said in a statement."The city is making all efforts to search for the individual. We have reported the matter to police."

Athletes from Uganda arrived in Japan last month, they went to Izumisano in Osaka region for a pre-Games training camp.

However, a coach tested positive on arrival, and other delegation members were subsequently asked to self-isolate, with a second member later testing positive.

The Games will take place behind closed doors due to a state of emergency in Tokyo. The Japanese capital is already facing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Athletes and other Olympic participants are subject to strict rules including regular testing and limits on their movement.

