Pakistan’s injury woes continue as they lose yet another pacer ahead of 2022 Asia Cup

The Shaheens were recently dealt a major blow after another one of their top bowling prospects was ruled out of active contention after suffering an injury ahead of the forthcoming Asia Cup. In addition to losing their star pacer Shaheen Afridi to an injury, the Pakistan cricket team recently lost Mohammad Wasim Junior.

The Men in Green have suffered major setbacks even before they could set off on their Asia Cup campaign. Wasim, who previously pulled out of a training session, complaining of back pain, was effectively ruled out by the team's medical staff.

"The bowler was assessed by medical team staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought.

"The medical team will closely monitor Wasim's rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan," said the statement that was released by the PCB.

In the aftermath of this unfortunate development, the selectors have called upon Hasan Ali to replace Wasim. One must note that, Ali's status in the tournament is still subject to review and approval from the Event Technical Committee.

While fans rue the loss of Wasim from their bowling order, it seems like his injury has come as a blessing in disguise for Ali, who was previously dropped from the team after the selectors deemed his performances inconsistent.

However, it seems like he has been granted an opportunity to redeem himself and make his way back into the good graces of the selectors. His future in the team and upcoming tournaments may very well depend on the way he performs in the upcoming Asia Cup.