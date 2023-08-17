Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed reacts to fake remark on Team India, lashes out at fan for 'spreading hate'

Pakistan's swashbuckling batter Iftikhar Ahmed has been in the news for a while. A statement went viral where the 32-year-old allegedly compared competing against India to playing with 'street children'. The remark went viral in no time on social media platforms and the Pakistan batter faced a lot of heat online. However, he has now responded to the statement and termed it fake. Iftikhar said that 'no professional cricketer will make such a statement' and slammed the fan who is at fault for 'spreading hate'.

'Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate'

"I've been made aware of this statement which I've never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate. @X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick," Iftikhar tweeted.

I’ve been made aware of this statement which I’ve never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate.@X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick. https://t.co/dmgDEfM9jp pic.twitter.com/fExqNRa9Zk — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) August 16, 2023 ×

At present, Iftikhar is gearing up for the forthcoming Asia Cup -- to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The continental tournament will kick off on August 30 with Pakistan hosting Nepal whereas the Babar Azam-led Men in Green face arch-rivals Rohit Sharma-led India on September 02 in Pallekele. The two sides are expected to lock horns in the Super Four and can also meet in the summit clash, to be held on September 17 in Colombo.

Iftikhar, who is a popular name in his country due to his big-hitting skills, is part of a strong 17-man squad for the upcoming multi-nation event. He was recently seen in action in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 edition, where he represented the Colombo Strikers who failed to make it to the playoffs.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

