Pakistan batter Haider Ali's bizarre run-out in T20 Blast will leave you stump

There have always been bizarre moments in cricket. Pakistani youngster Haider Ali is the latest to join the list of players who have suffered through strange moments on the field. On Wednesday in the T20 Blast game against Warwickshire, Haider Ali threw his wicket away in a moment of inexplicable decision making.

What happened in the game?

Haider Ali, who plays for Derbyshire, stepped out to play Danny Briggs in the 11th over. The spinner, however, saw him coming and dragged the ball wide, out of Ali's reach. In an ideal case, the wicketkeeper would have broken the stumps without much problem. In this game, Alex Davies fumbled to collect the ball. The batter got off the hook and returned back to his crease, or so he thought.

All of a sudden, Haider Ali left his place again in an attempt to steal a single. As soon as he left his mark, he understood that the keeper had already gathered the ball. Davies swiftly dislodged the bails and sent Haider Ali back to the dugout.

It could have been a turning point in the match as the opener was batting brilliantly up until then. Ali made 48 from 34 balls in the high-scoring encounter, which Derbyshire managed to win.

Warwickshire chose to bat first and put up a massive 203 runs on the board courtesy of a 36-ball 79 from Sam Hain. In reply, Derbyshire got off to a strong start provided by Haider Ali and Luis Reece. Ali's dismissal on the second ball of the eleventh over meant that the Easy Midlands side needed 108 runs to win the match. It took a heroic 66 off 25 deliveries from captain Leus du Plooy for his team to cross the victory line.

Fans 'stumped' with Haider Ali's wicket

Fans on Twitter did not hold back in their criticism of Haider Ali's bizarre dismissal. A Twitter user asked, "At what point does it become a run out rather than a stumping? He's left his ground to start a run rather than leaving his ground in the process of playing a shot?"

Some fans also made the case that the keeper made it look like he missed the ball and therefore it should not have been a wicket.

A few users quipped that the keeper should be penalised. Haider deserve that he shouldnt be allowed to play at any international level waste of money he must some town club in pakistan — daniyal azher (@daniyal881) June 8, 2023 ×

Others were left fuming at Haider Ali. Sense an haider ali is two opposite things don't use them in same sentence. — 𝑻𝒂𝒚𝒚𝒂𝒃 𝑸𝒂𝒚𝒚𝒖𝒎 (@tayyabwrites) June 8, 2023 ×

Some remarked that the dismissal was the reason Haider Ali was not in the national team. Haider Ali me sense hoti to PCT me na hota😂😂 — Ali Hamza (@Awaixzs) June 8, 2023 ×