Pakistani viewers likely watch AUS vs PAK series through national broadcaster

Boxing Day Test match which starts next day after Christmas has a lot of significance in the Australian Cricket calendar but a match this important is not being shown through Pakistan’s national broadcaster, PTV Sports, which despite acquiring rights, is not able to broadcast due to non availability of the “clean-feed”.

The matter is such that this is the first time that Pakistani broadcasters are experiencing virtual advertisement instead of being painted on the ground and digital advertisements are being controlled demographically.

The first match was shown however, it was pointed out that on the ground, advertisements of betting through surrogate sites are being displayed.

Earlier this year the Pakistani government cracked down and launched a zero-tolerance policy on the broadcast or promotion of any betting-related material or even remotely linked to it.

What are Surrogates website? Betting websites had invested through posing as news websites but when one would go on these websites, they would find information related to betting let alone, pertinent to mention that before the crackdown, there was no policy on the matter.

Former test cricketer of Pakistan, Rashid Latif who has been a vocal critic of surrogate betting, and is also an analyst for the national broadcaster raised alarms and PTV Sports taking extra measures to ensure that it doesn’t get repeated, had involved the information ministry of Pakistan and has also requested for a clean feed of the match.

As of day 2 of the test match, the Pakistan Television Sports Channel or PTV Sports is yet to get the clean feed.