Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ZIM online?

Pakistan host Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday as the limited-overs series kick-starts between the two sides.

Since the restart, Pakistan have toured England and have hosted the recently concluded National T20 Cup with players raring to go on their home soil against Zimbabwe. Whereas the visitors haven’t played any sort of international cricket since the lockdown and may fall short of match practice despite having some warm-up games in the build-up to the series.

Besides one of the flattest tracks in the world, small boundaries and winter dew will come into play, hence, expect plenty of runs in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha(c), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor(w), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Where will the 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe take place?

The 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe begin?

The 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe begins at 12:30 PM IST on Friday (October 30).

How to watch live 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will not be telecasted live in India.

How to watch 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match online?

The online live streaming of the 1ST ODI match between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will be available Pakistan Cricket’s official YouTube channel.

