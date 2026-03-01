/Sacking Imminent? Salman Agha to be stripped of captaincy as Babar Azam faces T20I axe – Report

Pakistan missed out on a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup 2026, and team captain Salman Ali Agha is one to face its wrath. Agha-led Pakistan lost to England before narrowly beating Sri Lanka in the final Super 8 match; however, a no-result against New Zealand and a failed attempt to restrict Sri Lanka within a required score (to stay ahead of NZ on the NRR) kicked them out of the last four race. Besides Agha, Pakistan’s poster boy Babar Azam might also face the axe from this format, with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reportedly upset with the team’s performance.

While captain Agha failed to produce a single noteworthy knock, collecting just 60 runs in seven innings, Babar was a notch better, scoring 91 from four outings, including a gritty 46 against the USA in the group stages; however, shallow performances from them reflected in their results, as they failed to beat any top side, losing to India and England.



Meanwhile, Naqvi is said to be ‘unhappy’ with the tournament’s campaign, despite being assured success by the team management, the coach and even close allies ahead of the T20 World Cup.



“Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides that the team was set to do well in the World Cup,” a reliable source said close to the information said, as quoted by PTI.



The report states that he has made up his mind to remove Agha as the T20I captain, while holding talks with the team coach Mike Hesson and selectors regarding the future of several players, including Azam.



“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others could see curtains fall on their T20 international careers after the World Cup,” the source stated.

Who will replace Agha?

With mostly newcomers filled Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, among the seasoned ones are all-rounder Shadab Khan and seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who are running a race to replace Agha as Pakistan’s new T20I captain.



“After the World Cup, you can expect major changes in Pakistan’s T20 set-up,” the source added.

