Pakistan I&B minister Fawad Hussain claims PTV to suffer HUGE losses following England, NZ tour cancellations

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been dealt with massive blows in the past few days. On Friday (September 17), the New Zealand cricket team bowed out of the tour of Pakistan just before the tour-opener citing security concerns. Following that, the England Cricket Board (ECB), on Monday evening (September 20), also announced that their women and men's team won't be travelling to the country amid security concerns.

As a result, Pakistan cricket is once again caught in a spot of bother, just when the country was starting to host international cricket games at regular intervals. With this, they are set to suffer a huge chunk of money as well. Pakistan's Information and Broadcast Ministry (I&B) Fawad Hussain also took to his Twitter handle and had strong words to say for NZC and ECB. He wrote, "Cancellation of New Zealand and England tours cost PTV crores of rupees. Both boards will consult lawyers for legal action against them. Get rid of it quickly." (Transalated from Urdu by Google).

PCB's newly-appointed chairman Ramiz Raja also lashed out at ECB and the NZC and took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses."

Pakistan cricket team were set to play England and New Zealand, at home, before the T20 World Cup but will now have to wait for sometime before international cricket returns to their country without any further issue. Tougher times ahead of PCB!