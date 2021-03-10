'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare with Indian players,' opines Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has triggered the Virat Kohli versus Babar Azam debate once again by heaping praise on the Pakistani batsman while adding that "you can't compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent.”

The latest statement from Razzaq adds to the list of his bizarre takes on cricketing affairs given the longevity of Kohli as compared to Babar.

According to Razzaq, Pakistan has produced more talented players over the years and it would be wrong to compare the two neighbouring countries when it comes to showing the way to top cricketers.

Razzaq was asked about comparisons between Babar and Kohli in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, to which the former Pakistan all-rounder responded: “Firstly, we should not say such a thing [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent.”

“If you look at our history, we have so many great players with who we can draw comparisons like Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed,” said Razzaq.

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it’s important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player,” he added.

Razzaq further said that he backed Babar when he played under him for five to six years at ZTBL and never dropped him from the team. He predicted that Babar will go on to break all the records if backed properly.

“Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that as well.”

“He [Babar Azam] played under me for five to six years at ZTBL and I never dropped him as captain. He was very talented and a very decent batsman. He proved himself [on the world stage] and is now the number one batsman,” he said. “If we look after him properly, he will go on to break all the records.”