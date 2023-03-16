Pakistan great recalls how Sachin Tendulkar 'trapped' him with words after he sledged the Indian legend
Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the greatest batters of all time. Recently, Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq recalled an incident when he planned to get inside SRT's skin but the ploy backfired.
Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters of all time. Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 and soon became a household name, being India's main batter all throughout the 90s. While several injuries did dent his journey, he kept bouncing back and adapted to the changing demands of the game to remain a part of the national side till his international retirement in 2013.
Tendulkar ended with 34,357 runs, scoring as many as 100 international tons and being part of the triumphant MS Dhoni-led India's 2011 ODI World Cup squad. During his 24-year-long illustrious career, the right-hander faced a plethora of quality bowlers and had fierce rivalry with many. Among them, Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq also shared a healthy rivalry with the Indian star batter; dismissing him on quite a few occasions (especially during the epic Chennai Test in 1999). Recently, the legendary spinner recalled an incident when he tried to get into Tendulkar's skin but the ploy backfired.
During the late 90s, both India and Pakistan squared off in several ODIs in Canada. In one of the Indo-Pak face-offs in Canada, Saqlain tried to sledge Tendulkar but ended up feeling guilty about it. "I once had an incident with Sachin. We went to Canada. I had come there after playing County cricket in England. I was a young boy then and I was in my own world of bowling. So after playing County I became a little cocky. Sachin was a very intelligent cricketer. I bowled a very tight first over to him and sledged him. I used some harsh words. "
"He came to me and said very nicely "Saqi... I never thought you would do this. And you don't even appear the kind of person who would say such words. I thought you're a very decent person". He said it so nicely and believe me for the next 4 overs, his words hit me. I was so consumed by what he said to me that before I could realise, he had done his job. He got set while batting," Saqlain said while speaking on The Nadir Ali podcast.
'How well did he trap me. Not with the bat, but only by using his words'
The Pakistani spinner added, "These are tactics. When someone talk to you nicely, you start thinking about it. While I was in my own thoughts, Sachin kept hitting at least one boundary in the next 4-5 overs and I began respecting him. When he finally stepped out and smashed another four, I felt a slap on my face. I then realised 'He played a game with me'. By then he was well set and things had gotten out of my hands. Later in the evening, we met and the hotel and I said to him 'You're a clever person'. And he started smiling. How well did he trap me. Not with the bat, but only by using his words."