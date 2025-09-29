/PAK captain Salman Agha vows to donate Asia Cup fee to ‘children and civilians’ affected during Operation Sindoor

In a startling development surrounding the recently concluded Asia Cup final between arch-rivals, Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistani captain, did a Suryakumar Yadav. In the post-match presser, Agha vowed that he and his team would donate their respective Asia Cup fee to the children and civilians affected during Operation Sindoor. Earlier, SKY also mentioned that he would donate his entire Asia Cup match fee to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“As a team, we have decided to donate our match fees to the civilians and children affected by India’s attack,” Agha said at the post-match press conference.

Earlier in April this year, several Pakistani-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir in the most barbaric attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. Devastated by this heinous crime, the Indian government retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later, neutralising countless terror camps across the PoK and Pakistan in precise air strikes.



India’s decision to attack Pakistan’s air bases led to escalating cross-border tensions, with a war-like situation emerging overnight. A mutual agreement, however, led to a ceasefire, but the relations turned worse.



While India did cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan, the two concerned governments and their respective boards decided to honour the international/multi-team event rules by agreeing to play against each other in this continental tournament.



Placed in the same group (Group A), India and Pakistan faced off three times in this edition alone, with India winning on all occasions. They won their group stage match by seven wickets, and later, clinched a six-wicket win in the Super Fours. Meanwhile, in the grand finale, the Men in Blue rose from an indifferent start, with Tilak Varma contributing massively during the chase, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 53 to help India stand tall by five wickets in Dubai.

Team India refuses to collect Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi



After Rinku Singh scored the winning runs against Pakistan in a nerve-racking final, plenty of drama unfolded that made headlines.



Not only did the Indian Team walk off without shaking hands with the Pakistani players (for the third time in this tournament), they also refused to collect the coveted Asia Cup trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be an interior minister in the Pakistan government and the chairman of the PCB.

