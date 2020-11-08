Pak vs Zim, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe?

Continuing the limited-overs series, Pakistan are set to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the T20I series after winning the ODI series 2-1.

Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan has produced a couple of nail-biting matches including a Super Over and the second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe promises another thrilling contest in Rawalpindi.

While Zimbabwe have put up competitive performances against Pakistan, the Men in Green have been mostly dominating with the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi shining with the bat and ball respectively. Young Mohammad Hasnain also produced some magic with the ball as he had picked up a five-fer in the ODI series.

All eyes will be on Zimbabwe as neutrals would be hoping for a close contest after a one-sided affair in the first T20I.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brendan Taylor(w), Chamu Chibhabha(c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

When and what time will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will begin at 4:00 PM IST on November 8. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I take place?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I on TV?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will not have a live telecast in India. The match will be available only on PTV Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

The match can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket.