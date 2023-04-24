PAK vs NZ ODI full schedule: Pakistan vs New Zealand series date, time, venue, squad & live-streaming details

PAK vs NZ ODI full schedule: After the five-match T20 series that ends Monday, April 24, Pakistan and New Zealand will locks horns in the five-match ODI series starting Thursday, April 27. The series will provide players from both sides to sharpen their skills ahead of the much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup, which is slated to be held in India later this year. All matches will start at 3:30 PM IST or 3:00 PM PKT. Here are all the details about the upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ ODI series full schedule

1st ODI: 27 Apr, Thursday – Rawalpindi, Time: 3:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: 29 Apr, Saturday – Rawalpindi, Time: 3:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: 3 May, Wednesday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST

4th ODI: 5 May, Friday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST

5th ODI: 7 May, Sunday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST

PAK vs NZ ODI series live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ ODI series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The series will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.