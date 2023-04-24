PAK vs NZ ODI full schedule: Pakistan vs New Zealand series date, time, venue, squad & live-streaming details
PAK vs NZ ODI full schedule: The ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand will start Thursday, April 27 and end on Sunday, May 7. Here is everything you need to know about the ODI series
PAK vs NZ ODI full schedule: After the five-match T20 series that ends Monday, April 24, Pakistan and New Zealand will locks horns in the five-match ODI series starting Thursday, April 27. The series will provide players from both sides to sharpen their skills ahead of the much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup, which is slated to be held in India later this year. All matches will start at 3:30 PM IST or 3:00 PM PKT. Here are all the details about the upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.
PAK vs NZ ODI series full schedule
1st ODI: 27 Apr, Thursday – Rawalpindi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
2nd ODI: 29 Apr, Saturday – Rawalpindi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
3rd ODI: 3 May, Wednesday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
4th ODI: 5 May, Friday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
5th ODI: 7 May, Sunday –Karachi, Time: 3:30 PM IST
PAK vs NZ ODI series live-streaming details
In India, the PAK vs NZ ODI series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The series will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast PAK vs NZ ODI series live. The series will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.
In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ ODI series live on TV. The series will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.
PAK vs NZ ODI series full squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Tom Blundell (wk), Benjamin Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.
PAK vs NZ ODI head-to-head
Pakistan and New Zealand have come face to face a total of 110 times in ODI matches. Pakistan have won 56 matches of them while Kiwis could only manage to win in 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result while 1 match ended in a tie.