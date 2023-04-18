PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live on TV & mobile

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming: Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the 4th T20 match of the 5-match series on Thursday, April 20. The venue of the match is Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the first two matches by batting first, but their batting order collapsed when they were forced to chase in the third T20 match. The New Zealand bowlers are doing a great job, but the team's inexperienced batting lineup is a constant source of headache for the Kiwis. In the third game, captain Tom Latham took the lead right away and scored an outstanding fifty. Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, and in-form Matt Henry will be the main bowlers for the guests.

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match all details

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the 4th T20 match of the 5-match T20 series on Thursday, April 20. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST or 9:00 PM PKT. The venue of the match is Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium of Rawalpindi.

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 Playing XI (Predicted)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 match full squad

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan