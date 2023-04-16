PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match playing XI: Pakistan vs New Zealand match date, time, venue & live-streaming details

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match playing XI: The third T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand of the five-match T20 series will take place on Monday, April 17. The clash will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Given that the hosts have won the first two games of the series back-to-back, the Black Caps would hope to retaliate in the same manner when the third Twenty20 International begins. In both T20I matches thus far, the Men in Green have easily prevailed over New Zealand, and they will be aiming for a similar result on April 17. The Black Caps, on the other hand, would be keen to figure out ways to respond and win the first game of the series.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match all details

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the 3rd T20 match of the 5-match T20 series on Monday, April 17. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST or 9:00 PM PKT. The venue of the match is Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

PAK vs NZ full T20 schedule

PAK vs NZ 1st T2O: April 14, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 2nd T2O: April 15, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 3rd T2O: April 17, 2023 - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 4th T2O: April 20, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore

PAK vs NZ 5th T2O: April 24, 2023 - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Lahore

