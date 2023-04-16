PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live on TV & mobile

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live-streaming: Pakistan and New Zealand will play the third T20 game in their five-match T20 series on Monday, April 17. The two teams will meet at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Black Caps would be vying for standing up to the Pakistani crusade, which has decimated the Kiwis in the first two clashes. On the flip side, Pakistan will be aiming for repeating the results of the first two matches. The Black Caps would be eager to come up with new and effective strategies to clinch the first victory against Pakistan in the ongoing series.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live-streaming details

In India, the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match all details

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the 3rd T20 match of the 5-match T20 series on Monday, April 17. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST or 9:00 PM PKT. The venue of the match is Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match full squad

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan