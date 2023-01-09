PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming & TV channels

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan (PAK) will face New Zealand (NZ) in the first One Day International on Monday, 9 January at the National Bank Arena in Karachi. The hosts will be back in action in the 50-over format after playing non-stop T20Is and Tests in recent months, and they will be hoping for home advantage as they prepare for this year's ODI World Cup. Last year, the Men in Green did not lose an ODI series at home, and their 2-1 victory over Australia last summer will give them some confidence heading into this One Day series.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will be hoping to make an impression in this one-day international series. They will also visit India later this month for a white-ball series that will include ODIs. As a result, the Blackcaps will see this as an ideal opportunity to quickly adapt to subcontinental conditions ahead of the World Cup.

Full Squad of PAK vs NZ

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley.

Predicted Playing XIs for PAK vs NZ

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shanawaz Dahani

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Ajaz Patel

Where to watch the online live stream of PAK vs NZ 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app and on the Sony Sports Network.

When to watch PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 pm IST. The toss for the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

When will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Monday, 9 January 2023.

Where will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI be held?