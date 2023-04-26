PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Check date, time, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details; All you need to know

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: The first ODI match of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, April 27. The venue of the match is the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Before the World Cup in India in October-November, the series gives both teams a chance to assess each other's strengths and weaknesses. Despite playing without eight key players—including captain Kane Williamson—due to the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Black Caps stunned the host team by tying the previous five-match T20 series 2-2. Under interim captain Tom Latham, New Zealand skillfully adjusted to the circumstances, coming back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth games, with the fourth game being cancelled due to bad weather.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match details

Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, April 27. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 4:00 PM IST. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

In India, PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.