PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Check date, time, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details; All you need to know
Story highlights
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: After shocking the hosts in the fifth T20 match played Monday, the Kiwis ended the 5-match T20 series with a 2-2 tie. Now, the spotlight shifts to the ODI series starting Thursday
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: After shocking the hosts in the fifth T20 match played Monday, the Kiwis ended the 5-match T20 series with a 2-2 tie. Now, the spotlight shifts to the ODI series starting Thursday
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: The first ODI match of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, April 27. The venue of the match is the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Before the World Cup in India in October-November, the series gives both teams a chance to assess each other's strengths and weaknesses. Despite playing without eight key players—including captain Kane Williamson—due to the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Black Caps stunned the host team by tying the previous five-match T20 series 2-2. Under interim captain Tom Latham, New Zealand skillfully adjusted to the circumstances, coming back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth games, with the fourth game being cancelled due to bad weather.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match details
Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, April 27. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 4:00 PM IST. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live-streaming details
In India, PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live. The match will be streamed live by Sky Go platform.
In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match live on TV. The match will be streamed live on the Ary Zap app, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and tapmad.
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI match playing XI (Predicted)
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne
PAK vs NZ ODI series full squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Tom Blundell (wk), Benjamin Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.