PAK vs NEP Live Streaming for free: When, where to watch Asia Cup 2023's first match between Pakistan vs Nepal

PAK vs NEP Live Streaming for free: The highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 will begin with an epic clash between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, August 30. Fans cannot wait to witness Asia's top cricketing giants in action. Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan will host the first match of Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Nepal.

Pakistan and Nepal are teams from Group A. India is also in this group. The captaincy cape rests on the capable shoulders of Pakistan's Babar Azam and Nepal's Rohit Paudel.

Pakistan features a formidable lineup in the batting department, including Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. The bowlers to watch out for are Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Nepal will enter the game with some of the most prominent players in the nation, like Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh. Their bowling attack includes Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami.

Nepal and Pakistan have never crossed paths in the cricket field before. However, the hosts are known for their ODI performances.

PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 live streaming details.

When is the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023?

Pakistan and Nepal will clash in the first match of Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 30.

What time will the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 start?

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 will clash at 03:00 PM on August 30.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Pakistan's Multan Cricket Stadium will host the first match of Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Nepal.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match live?

For cricket enthusiasts watching the match at home, the Star Sports Network will provide live telecast coverage of PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match live in India?Disney+ Hotstar will telecast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match live in India.

PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Lalit Rajbanshi