PAK vs BAN live for free: How to watch Asia cup 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live stream on your TV Mobile

Lahore, PakistanEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

PAK vs BAN live for free: Pakistan and Bangladesh will play against each other on September 6. Here are the live-streaming details

PAK vs BAN live for free: Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash against each other in the first Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 6 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. In the group stages, Pakistan played phenomenally with a win over Nepal and shared one point with India from the game which had no result because of rain. 
On the other hand, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka in the opening match but the team made a comeback after defeating Afghanistan by 89 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is all set to continue their legacy of winning, and Bangladesh is all geared up to turn the game around.  


PAK vs BAN: Live-streaming details

Where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 live in India

The broadcasting rights for PAK vs BAN Asia cup 2023 is purchased by star sports for television. 

The match shall be available on following channels
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 for free

To live stream the match, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform. 

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries: 
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports 
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?- Date

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be held on 6 September 2023. 

When to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023?- Time

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played? Venue

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Cricket Stadium, Lahore

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023

Date: 6 September 2023
Time: 3;00 pm IST
Live Stream and Broadcast: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

Pakistan squad: 

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Bangladesh squad: 

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Asia Cup 2023 points table

Group A Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
 

Pakistan  (Q)
 2 1 0 0 1 3 4.76
 

India  (Q)
 2 1 0 0 1 3 1.028
 

Nepal  (E)
 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.572
Group B Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
 

Sri Lanka  (Q)
 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.594
 

Bangladesh  (Q)
 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.373
 

Afghanistan  (E)
 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.91

 

With inputs from agencies

