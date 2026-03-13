/PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: All-round Maaz Sadaqat helps Pakistan level series with dominant win

Maaz Sadaqat produced an impressive all-round performance as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh comfortably by 76 runs (DLS method) in Dhaka on Friday ( Mar 13) to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Maaz was Pakistan’s top scorer with 75 off 46 balls and also shone with the ball, claiming three wickets for 23 runs. Batting first, Pakistan posted 274 runs. Bangladesh were later bowled out for just 114 while chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs after a lengthy rain interruption.