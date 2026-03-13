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PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: All-round Maaz Sadaqat helps Pakistan level series with dominant win

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 13, 2026, 22:58 IST | Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 22:58 IST
PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: All-round Maaz Sadaqat helps Pakistan level series with dominant win

Pakistan's players celebrate Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Maaz Sadaqat was Pakistan’s top scorer with 75 off 46 balls and also shone with the ball, claiming three wickets for 23 runs.

Maaz Sadaqat produced an impressive all-round performance as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh comfortably by 76 runs (DLS method) in Dhaka on Friday ( Mar 13) to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Maaz was Pakistan’s top scorer with 75 off 46 balls and also shone with the ball, claiming three wickets for 23 runs. Batting first, Pakistan posted 274 runs. Bangladesh were later bowled out for just 114 while chasing a revised target of 243 in 32 overs after a lengthy rain interruption.

The match also saw a major controversy during Pakistan’s batting, as senior all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was run out at the non-striker’s end after he was blocked by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

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About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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